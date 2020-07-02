Manuel Ybarra Jr.,
Coalgate
For years some on the left have been asking for a revolution to change America, supposedly for the best. They have been working hard to change America’s values, from what has been predominantly Christian values based on God’s morale laws.
They have managed to turn great numbers of Americans against God, and His righteous commandments. To the point that, we are now seeing, what happens, when Man abandons God! Chaos, and a total disregard for human life, and of other people’s right to live safely and securely in their property.
The destruction of America and our way of life is well underway! They have been working towards that end for years.
Their favorite cry is “racist.” But that is wrong because God created one human race, not many. He did, in fact, create us all equally and loves us with the same love that only God can have.
They falsely claim that others are racist and that they would unite America. Their purpose is just the opposite. Their goal is to divide us so they can take control of America.
To a great extent, they have replaced Christian (Godly) values, with Devil values, that are abomination to a righteous God, the Creator.
Several years ago, they started demonizing the police with the intent of destroying those who provide safety to our communities. Since then, many decent law enforcement men and women have been murdered. The blood spilled is on their hands.
The cry “black life matters” needs to be changed to “All Life Matters.” Quit the killing!
Please get off the streets and quit listening to those who are using you for political gain. They support the ghastly murder of innocent born and unborn human babies and are headed for Hell.
Follow God, not sin sick Man.
