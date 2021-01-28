Cheparney Barnette, Muskogee
In 1897, a physicist named JJ Thomson discovered the first subatomic particle. The Bible in Hebrews 11:3 states that "the universe was created by the word of God, so that what is seen was not made out of things that are visible." (English Standard Version)
Most physicists believe the universe is expanding. The prophets Jeremiah in 51:15 and Zeckariah in 12:1, both use the phrase "the Lord has stretched out in the heavens." The Bible over 2,000 years before our modern era, states that the universe is expanding.
Scientists believe the universe is running down. The Bible says the earth and the heavens shall perish, but that there is a solution.
Psalms 102:25-26: "Of old hast thou laid the foundation of the earth: and the heavens are the work of thy hands. They shall perish, but thou shalt endure: Yea, all of them shall wax old like a garment; as a vesture shalt thou change them, and they shall be changed."
In Revelation 21:1, John said, " And I saw a new heaven and a new earth."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.