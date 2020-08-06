Mark Hughes, Muskogee
I noticed in Mr. Smoot’s opinion piece (on the business page) on July 24 that he took Trump to task for numerous things then ended his article with, “ . . . they might consider deploying even more armed — and unidentifiable — tactical teams to the streets of American cities.” DHS has a website entitled “Myth vs. Fact: 50+ Nights of Violence, Chaos and Anarchy in Portland, Oregon.” (https://bit.ly/3f7rG0k) The site says that all federal police officers had badges on their uniforms and the word POLICE clearly visible. But that link wasn’t available in his column.
Here’s what the Phoenix won’t tell you. Remember that Black Lives Matter “was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer.” (https://bit.ly/2WZFxjm) Now BLM is a nationwide movement with national leadership that describes themselves as “trained Marxists.” (https://bit.ly/330Bib2) The majority of BLM organizations are not Marxists in nature but “The comrades of Socialist Revolution, the US section of the International Marxist Tendency, have been intervening in many of these protests . . .” (https://bit.ly/3jHf57T)
America’s Socialists want to use BLM for their agenda — “. . . the BLM movement provides socialists an opportunity to interact with fresh and radicalizing forces. Socialist Alternative set out early to send members to Ferguson to intervene in the movement.” (https://bit.ly/2X2gtYM)
What I have presented are not scare tactics — they are facts. BLM should be concerned about America’s Socialists using them as a front for their anti-capitalist/anti-private property agenda.
