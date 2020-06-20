Margaret Burton,
Hulbert
I really enjoy the Muskogee Phoenix articles allowing local candidates to provide information. I appreciate that the Phoenix gives prime space on the front page for this important information. But I notice some candidates do a better job of informing us than others. I was particularly struck that Cherokee County Sheriff candidate Huffman listed N/A as to his education and occupation. The only qualifications he lists are that he is honest, cares about people, has business experience and street experience. Yet he doesn’t tell us if he is a butcher, a baker or a candlestick maker. He doesn’t tell us whether he has a college degree, a high school diploma, or even a GED. I have grave concerns about someone running for public office that says his education and vocation are N/A. He states that he has “fresh new ideas,” but doesn’t give us any hint of what those ideas might be. This is not meant as a criticism of Mr. Huffman. Rather, my message to political candidates is this: A front page article about you is a valuable resource. Please take the time and effort to give us detailed factual information on your education and experience, and flesh out your ideas for what you will do if elected. Subscribers read these articles and use them to form our decisions on who to vote for.
