John F. Martin, Muskogee
From the March 8 Phoenix, I was disheartened to learn that all but one of the Muskogee City Council members failed to support campaign finance reform. It is troubling that Council members fear transparency. I am currently dealing with an ethics issue, so the City Council Code of Ethics policy has been at the forefront of my thoughts. I am recalling what I learned in college ethics class, such as why ethics are so important in fairness, honesty, trustworthiness, justice, character, morality, and integrity.
The first ethics policy item appearing is "Act in the Public Interest" requiring that all actions are for the common good of the people of Muskogee. Further in the policy is the "Conflict of Interest" section, which makes even the appearance of a conflict of interest a violation of the Code of Ethics.
I will freely reveal what politicians I support financially; those receiving that support should release the source. I am aware of some Council member's relationships, owners of property, and other situations where revealing the donation information would clearly show an apparent conflict of interest situation, and that is obviously one reason some would not choose transparency. That is very sad indeed.
I have found no requirement that City Council members must acknowledge in writing that they have read, understand, and will follow all parts of the Council Code of Ethics. I believe a mandatory Code of Ethics training session should be held for each new and current City Council member at least yearly. It appears that some Council members operate as if the Code does not even exist.
The Council members themselves decide whether or not a Council member has violated the Code of Ethics, which in itself is a conflict of interest; they may have had lunch together only a few days earlier.
Fair, honest, and ethical treatment is a basic human need of the people of Muskogee. Each City Council member should strive to provide that by taking ethics seriously. Strict adherence to the letter and spirit of the Code of Ethics is absolutely essential.
