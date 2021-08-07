Jim Winner
Muskogee
Muskogee Phoenix readers, I am thankful we have dedicated city workers who, when asked, step up and help citizens to solve problems related to working, maintaining and living in the City Of Muskogee. Our Muskogee city work crews and city sanitation crews are doing a thankless service, at times, above and beyond what is expected. Doing a follow-up shows dedication to do good work for the citizens of Muskogee. Contribute to lunch when or if you can. We should be thankful to the Muskogee Police and the police department efforts to slow down the Increased city traffic flow speeding and driving recklessly in town.
Remember when you supported projects proposed for the development of better streets in Muskogee, well, hold on to your hat folks. It appears efforts are being made city-wide to follow through and resurface some of the city streets. Time will tell, but, I hope for longer lasting results for road surfacing efforts. Sadly, the delay on 24th Street is pushing into months to complete, making us wonder who is responsible. That said, we can only hope it is done this year. May the city focus on getting things done and not wasting funds or limited assets on foolish projects.
Wake up. The river is up again — be prepared for the next flood. Raise the Batfish to safer mooring and do not expand building/industry/housing in flood zones. Remove dilapidated downtown structures, and use the brick to build. Plan for better results for 2021-2022. Remove and build a bigger-better museum instead of renovating Alice Robertson's last house in Muskogee. The dilapidated money pit Elgin location is beyond reasonable repair. It's cheaper to replace the house.
Erect a 25-foot statue of Pleasant Porter on horseback — Native American city founder of Muscogee heritage — on Honor Heights Hill, inviting visitors to the expanded Honor Heights Park, butterfly house and newly refurbished flower gardens.
