Mark Hughes,
Muskogee
In regards to Mr. Hurd’s actions. (1) If Mr. Hurd thought Councilman Vann was violating the law in some way, then he should have approached the city attorney. (2) The way Mr. Hurd handled his situation made his behavior look very personal and vindictive. (3) Taking “surveillance” photos of Councilman Vann’s pickup parked in a driveway smacks of stalking. (4) At the most opportune time to show humility and apologize for his behavior, Hurd does neither and his response appeared flippant about his behavior.
The city’s web site lists the first responsibility of City Manager Miller as “responsible for all city employees.” I believe no one could say Mr. Hurd’s behavior was appropriate, therefore we would expect some sort of official apology by Miller. Instead of doing the right thing, Mr. Miller makes excuses for Mr. Hurd’s behavior. The professional city response by Mr. Miller should have been something to the effect, “The inappropriate behavior by one of our employees does not reflect the good character and integrity of the rest of our workers and will be dealt with appropriately.”
The fact that Mr. Miller didn’t even come close to saying something to that effect shows a cavalier attitude towards an employee's troubling behavior that would not be tolerated by a professional city manager. Since the city council hired the city manager, Miller's lack of an apology for such egregious behavior reflects poorly on the city council, who has the authority to take appropriate action.
