Jim Winner, Muskogee
Will all the people of Oklahoma be struck by shock and awe when the new high school sports arena is completed? Time to think beyond today and move future students into the next decade of learning, investing now into the finished product by naming it the "Indian Nation Bowl." This stadium will be hopefully a larger version of the former, Indian Bowl, a big part of local adults and children's lives.
Muskogee needs to step up and move way beyond local. Destroy abandoned eyesores, get clear of the tracks and stop over-hyped downtown drama. It is time to recognize the re-emerging Native Americans as a viable commodity by making a vested interest into working together, toward a better life for all.
The Tribal citizens of all tribes, once forced on the Indian Nation, are to be recognized as a thriving viable industry, offering Native American history, legends, arts, crafts and products, by creating places of interest for visitors to behold. The No. 1 focus is holding large community events, including a tribal conference facility being built for Native Americans, for all peoples, for all races. The City of Muskogee needs more than a miracle mile, a fantasy world or disgusting commercial clutter to move into the 21st century. The City of Muskogee has barely kept afloat the last 50 years with diminishing returns, should, and needs to end. The focus needs to be building Muskogee into being a hub for Native Americans of the United States of America. Letting the ball drop elsewhere paints a gloomy picture for changing a delusional social society, getting over too much technology, into productive Muskogee residents. Be first, with the most, or stay home is the rule to survive.
