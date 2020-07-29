Guy Parrish,
Muskogee
A wise man once said, "You can't fix stupid." When we call for an end to "Systemic Racism," and march, burn, vandalize, and even murder people in the name of a cure for a problem, that doesn't exist. But turn a blind eye to the unthinkable number of African-Americans that are killed by other African-Americans every night in a lot of our big cities that does exist. That is stupidity. Look at the numbers before you criticize me.
In 2019, 491 people were murdered in Chicago. That is one city, not to mention, Detroit, DC, Baltimore, etc. Where are the protests for that? The US population of African-Americans is 44 million. The number of African-Americans fatally shot by the police in the whole US in 2019 was 10 (and all were not innocent). 44 million/10 = .000023%. The chance of dying by scalding water is .00002%.
To be confronted with the real stats and still rail against non-existent "Systemic Racism," is stupid. To de-fund our police agencies is lunacy. To curse our men and women in law enforcement for the actions of one rogue officer, is as stupid as cursing the whole medical field for one malpractice case.
Thank God for our brave men and women of the thin blue line in Muskogee City/County. Thank God for our wise, and just district and city judges, and district attorney. I'm proud to be an American and an Okie from Muskogee!
You can't fix stupid, but you can confront it with truth.
