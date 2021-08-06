Mark Hughes
Muskogee
City Councilor Vann accused Mayor Coleman of lying to Councilors Vann and Reed on June 14. In a previous meeting between Coleman, Vann, and Reed, Coleman promised to remove all city sites to smoke medical marijuana. What did happen is that Coleman only removed a couple of city sites on the agenda. Vann accused the mayor of lying to him and Reed. While in a conversation with the city attorney, Coleman interrupted Vann reminding Vann and Tucker that there was a second and a motion. Vann: I'm getting tired of being cut off. When I stood at that mic (where citizens address the council) you could cut me off all day long . . . you're no better than I am. Mr. Mayor the only difference is that you sign paperwork, kiss babies, and drink a lot of hot chocolate. Other than that, you're no better than me. So I get tired of sitting up here getting cut off as a councilman when I am asking the city attorney a question . . . do I make myself clear? Coleman: Roll call. Vann: You have nothing to say vice mayor? Reed: I'm going to respect the mayor's roll call. Vann: You can respect him all you want but I don't respect him at all. From now on I will never respect this mayor. To see it all start at 40 minutes at https://cityofmuskogee.com/departments/information_technology/mctv_channel_14/latest_city_council_meeting.php
