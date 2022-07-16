Rev. Gary and Sister Helen Mitchum
Muskogee
We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Muskogee Christian Ministers Union; Julia Palmer; the Rev. Larry Smith, moderator of the Collate District; the Rev. Marlon Coleman, mayor of Muskogee; the Rev. A.H. Jones; President Rev. Brian Bunch; the Rev Leroy Walker; the Rev. Jerry Maddox; the Rev. John Washington; the Rev. Tony Wooden; the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center; and everyone who helped in our time of illness.
Psalms 36:7 and 8 states, "How excellent is thy loving kindness, O God! Therefore the children of men put their trust under the shadow of thy wings. They shall be abundantly satisfied with fatness of thy house; and thou shall make them drink of the rivers of the pleasure."
Lord, that's where we are under your wings. To our heavenly Father, also to our District, our church, our mayor, our entire church family and everyone who prayed for us, visited, called, sent cards, flowers, food, gifts in an amazing degree, words seem not to be adequate for such a wonderful expression of love, thank you seems small, but thank you is much smaller than we can express.
God's loving kindness is surely expressed through his children and you showed up and showed out. Praise be to God and all of you for everything big or small. Event the smallest thing was on a grand scale. Our Heavenly Father is smiling on you and we are singing your praise.
Humbly, we send our love an appreciation to everyone in the mighty and matchless name of Jesus Christ.
