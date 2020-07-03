Edward V. Harris,
Tahlequah
I am a Korean War combat disabled veteran with autoimmune diseases which makes me more vulnerable for Covid-19; therefore, I am making every effort not to get the virus since that would be the end.
People like me have little success with present treatments, and if a successful vaccine is found it may not work as well on older people, especially men, as well as on younger healthier people.
Some people compare the virus to the flu. This is not true. The virus is more infectious, has a higher death rate, a higher rate of hospitalization, and doesn’t have a vaccine. Flu spreads slower.
Optimistic researchers hope that a viable vaccine for Covid-19 will be available by the end of 2020; however, others say this is unrealistic.
Recently, Oxford scientists announced their vaccine worked on monkeys and they were moving forward. However, this is questioned by some specialists. Dr. William Haseltine, a well-known scientist from Harvard Medical School and School of Public Health, questions “Did the vaccine work on monkeys?” And his answer was “Not really.”
President Trump claims that a vaccine will be available by the end of this year or before. He also says “stop testing right now, we’d have few cases, if any.”
If a vaccine is successful, it will take considerable time to produce, and this may be more than a year away. Presently, the death rates for Covid-19 is over 120,000 and CDC claims it will be 140,000 by July 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.