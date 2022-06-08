Steve Jackson
Fort Gibson
I am 68 years old.
Have seen a lot in my lifetime and there have been mass shooting and killings since the 1800s. I don’t condone any of them.
But taking away guns from the good law biding people is wrong.
We do need back ground checks so we can buy guns legally. If you think taking guns away will stop killing, then you need to pull your head out! They can‘t stop drugs from coming in our country. How in the heck do you think they can stop guns from coming in illegally. Criminals will have guns and we won’t. Just use an open mind and think and if you're not blind, you will see the light.
