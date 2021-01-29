Danny J. Innis, Muskogee
It’s been a few days since Joe Biden’s inauguration. True to his promises, he reversed a lot of policies and executive orders from the Trump Administration.
Historically, whenever Democrats have control of what I call “The Three-Ring Circus,” (the Presidency, the House and the Senate), it never bodes well for America.
The Carter Administration three-ring circus (1977-1981) ruined Oklahoma’s economy with its Windfall Profits Tax of 1980 and runaway EPA regulations. The repeal of the tax in 1987 buoyed Big Oil as they were the survivors that bought up assets from newly bankrupted small- and medium-sized independent oil producers.
The Clinton Administration three-ring circus (1993-1995) tried to curb our ability to acquire firearms with the passage of the Brady Bill as well as the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 which banned a number of so-called assault weapons until 2004. Most were collectors’ items. Mike Synar lost his seat in Congress for supporting these measures. Remember?
The Obama Administration three-ring circus (2009-2011) worked to shove Obamacare down our throats, bogging down health care providers with more costly regulations, failing to lower health care costs and causing millions with carefully crafted, affordable plans to lose their plans because of the Democrat’s one-size-fits-all mentality that required unneeded coverages.
The Democratic Party has always been a party of oppression. The party of slavery and, later, Jim Crow has now turned to one with an egalitarian political-economic bent. Whether we call it Socialism, Communism, or Democratic Socialism; it doesn’t matter. They believe government should be an economic equalizer. On paper, it sounds good. Historically, it’s a garbage heap littered with freedoms and rights pitched to the side. It’s the newer breed of oppression.
Now for some good news. Democratic Party registration in Muskogee County is now at an all-time low of 45 percent of all registered voters, down 33 percent since 1996.
The Republican Party is on an upswing with 40 percent of all registered voters in Muskogee County, up by 22 percent since 1996.
See? People CAN walk away from the Democratic Party.
