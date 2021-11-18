Muskogee County Democratic Party Chair, Judy Ross Moore
Muskogee County Democratic Party Vice-Chair, The Rev. Rodger Cutler
Muskogee County Democratic Party Treasurer, Jimmy W. Haley
On behalf of the Muskogee County Democratic Party, we strongly convey our insistence that our legislators not support the just released overly biased drawn redistricting maps. These maps are a continuation of partisan gerrymandering that occurred in 2011. Your goal should be to ensure that all Oklahomans get fair representation. What was completed with these maps is to continue to protect the partisanship gains of 2011 and add Congressional District 5 into the fold in 2021.
The recent public presentation of maps provided the Redistricting Committee with other non-partisan options to choose from, however Republicans elected to skip “fair representation” and go right to “partisan”; all to maintain the status quo. Public presentations do not equal 'transparency'; especially when the final product comes from behind closed doors with only one party in attendance.
We believe that Republicans and Democrats can win elections without the cheating. As legislative representatives for Democrats too, we are communicating to you as clearly as we can that we do not want our representatives to support these unfair maps. As a state, we can do better; and we are counting on you to lead us to a non-gerrymandered direction, starting in this decade!
To vote yes to these maps is to endorse the cheat. This process promotes the continuation of the unfair and biased gerrymandering process.
