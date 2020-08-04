Jim Winner, Muskogee
There comes a time when only 100% truth sets you free. Take the time to find, search and visit the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization. Before assuming anyone who claims wearing 'masks' will keep you from becoming infected with an airborne virus. Listen to the REAL experts at the source. Follow guidelines and share questions, theories and answers, before betting yours or a child's life on misinformation. Read what is safe, effective, and actually recommended that can afford you even limited protection. Wearing cloth masks, homemade masks or mouth coverings no matter how fashionable, pretty, or dressy is not effective, or efficient and all are definitely not recommended. Search and become informed and knowledgeable before assuming speculative foolish thinking or misguided vague statements mean a thing or are in any way valid. There comes a time when 'common sense' comes before bogus well-meaning intentions, especially those based on 'fear of the unknown.' Form all the committees you want, but get it right before making rash foolhardy decisions that accomplish little and harms citizens and their children. Sadly everyone and anyone can catch the COVID-19 virus, as easily as catching a cold. Stitt failed to follow distancing and, unmasked, touched two employees/waitresses; DUH.
Having said that let me move on to informing the mayor, city manager, city council, all our trusted municipal leaders of Muskogee, and all our Muskogee friends and neighbors. We are in this together and need to work together just to survive this pandemic. This problem is worldwide. Wake up people today. There is no quick cure, no ready solution, no one answer fits all. There is at this time no safe environment that can allow any children to be exposed to the possibility of disease, sickness and death. Foolishly risking the exposure of hundreds of students, even thousands, due to close proximity to teachers or mixed groups of other students is a gamble we cannot and must not take. Our efforts needs to be focused on healing the sick, identifying the source and developing a vaccine or cure, sooner rather than later. Stop Poor Choices.
