Steven Hoover
Muskogee
What does it mean to be an “Election Denier”?
During the recent election, several Republican candidates in Eastern Oklahoma claimed to be supporters of former President Trump, including denying the results of the 2020 election.
If I deny the results of the 2020 election, does that mean that a) the Democrats cheated; or b) there was widespread voter fraud; or c) the rules and regulations of the voting system were manipulated to create a certain outcome. Of course, the courts (both Federal and State) have found no such evidence of a, b, or c.
If no evidence exists of any of these claims, does that mean that people who continue to deny the results do not believe in the Constitution of the United States? The Oath of Office for U.S. Congressional seats require that these individuals promise to uphold the Constitution, but if they don’t believe in the Constitution, then they have broken that Oath and should be removed from office. According to the NY Times, 147 members of The House of Representatives voted to overturn the election results, including all five members of the Oklahoma delegation.
The oath of office reads: “I, name, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion and I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
