MaRhonda Evans, CWS III
Muskogee
Oklahoma is ranked 3rd in the nation for women killed by their intimate partner. We as a community need to help increase resources to help women safely get out of their violent relationships and break the cycle so their children don’t feel it’s ok to be abused by their lovers as they get older. Let’s work to expand the women’s shelter in our community and come up with a plan to help transition the victims and their children somewhere where they will be safe and eventually be able to live a somewhat normal life. Most people I talk to about being in an abusive relationship report they stay due to a lack of resources. By increasing resources and places for victims to go we can help decrease the number of times violence is repeated before they are able to leave. If we can implement more resources, we can reduce domestic violence and start helping some of the victims. Let’s make this change together.
Commented
