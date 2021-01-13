Larry Parsons, Warner
On Jan. 6, another date which will live in infamy, the sitting President of the United States encouraged a coup of our country. After the carnage, Donald Trump tweeted "good job." Jeb Bush said one truthful thing in his presidential campaign, that if elected, Trump, a deranged psychopath, would be the chaos president. Which appeals to people who live to foment chaos.
The anti-Semites were there. Wearing T-shirts that read "Camp Auschwitz" and "6 million wasn't enough," they attempted to re-enact the Reichstag on American soil.
George W. Bush called this an insurrection. Don't call this a protest. It was anything but. What we saw were white supremacists, who are the most violence-minded, violence-loving people on Earth. Call them what they are. Seditionists. Insurrectionists. Traitors. Terrorists. Thugs. The one who was dressed like an Ewok boasted before he was arrested that forcing members of Congress to fearfully hide "in their bunkers" was a win. That's terrorism 101, straight from Timothy McVeigh's playbook. The object of terrorism is terror. These people should be convicted and never allowed to see the light of day again. Anyone in agreement with these babies masquerading as adults needs to do some serious praying.
And then there's their enablers. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who hadn't been a senator for three whole days, was photographed raising a clenched fist towards the insurrectionists in a sign of solidarity with them. He and every member of Congress, which includes every member of Oklahoma's delegation, should be censured and denied seats on any committee going forward. Anyone who enables seditionist behavior which includes the violent overthrow of our government while receiving a government paycheck and taxpayer funded insurance deserves to be ostracized.
And it bears repeating: Donald Trump DOES hate America. Only someone who hates America would encourage a violent coup. And no amount of lying and posturing will ever change that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.