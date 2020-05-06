Edward V. Harris
Tahlequah
The recent deaths of veterans, 70 at one VA facility and even 35 more at another in Massachusetts is awful and needs to be investigated.
I considered applying to enter a VA care facility in the fall but with the recent deaths in the various facilities, I am glad I didn’t.
If privatization in these veterans' death it is not involved at least politicians may be cutting funding in an effort to set up a situation for privatization of VA facilities. Why has funding been cut at VA facilities to the extent that this situation was allowed to occur?
We have only to study past efforts in privatizing VA medical support to see that the result is poorer support and services with less skilled medical staff. Companies can not make the large profits for their owners and shareholders any other way.
We can not always vote a qualified veteran into a political office but should at least evaluate those running for office. At least we should not vote for one running for president that uses a minor foot problem and parents' funded excuses to stay out of the Viet Nam War.
I am a combat disabled Korean War Veteran and volunteered for that war. I had the same foot problem, and it was easily treated and cured. I have known many veterans that had health problems much worse than a bone spur but were still drafted.
