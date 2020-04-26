Manuel Ybarra, Jr.
Coalgate
We been told we are at war with the infamous invisible Coronavirus. But so far, all we see, is that we are trying to save those already infected/wounded, which is of course a very important part in all wars.
But, we are not seeing a massive effort to kill the enemy before it enters the human body.
News on television have shown massive spraying against coronavirus in cities, by other nations, but we have not seen that done in America.
In war, the objective is to, “kill the enemy before he kills you.”
And obviously, this extremely dangerous enemy needs to be killed before it enters the human body.
Yet, we do not see much visible evidence that this country is on the attack against this murderous virus.
This invisible enemy could be anywhere, since it has been spreading around the world.
Our super smart human race has been playing with it in laboratories, GROWING IT!
To make it worst, our tax dollars paid for it!
This enemy has already taken more than 50,000 precious lives in America.
Wake up America!
IT IS TIME TO ATTACK, AND ERADICATE THIS MENACE EVERYWHERE!
In doing so, we should take all safety pre-cautions, of course, in trying to exterminate this enemy in our homes, our vehicles, all business, offices, public buildings, and everywhere else!
