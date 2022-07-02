Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue would like to thank Derrick Reed and the wonderful staff at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Once again, they graciously let us use two classrooms for a spay/neuter clinic. In one day we were able to spay or neuter 63 dogs and 49 cats. This was the work of many volunteers, four veterinarians and eight veterinarian technicians. Each staff member of the MLK center is wonderful to work with. They have a lot of amazing programs at the center. We are happy they allow us to be part of their team for a day. Fur Babies is proud to be a partner in our community helping our neighbors care for their pets.
