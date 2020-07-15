Ronald Cossey,
Gore
I was very happy to see the letter by Manuel Ybarra July 3, 2020. He gets it; it is my hope that many read it. Our nation is under attack as never before by satanic forces. Chuck S.; Nancy P.; Omar and A.O.C are among a gang of America-hating liberals’ hard at work to change our nation to a communist mess like Venezuela among others.
Teddy Roosevelt had a idea to cure that: “talk softly and carry a big stick.” We are in need of leaders from the Christian side of our country to start standing up to these children of Satan.
This nation was founded on the teaching of Jesus Christ, even though we allow other pagan religions to worship as they please. “Freedom of religion” are rules of our country.
Christianity was never meant to be given up or given over to these other religions. Over these last few years, I saw where preachers have had prayer with these other religions; their Gods are not our God and there is no compromise. (Gal. 1:8-9) - “Though we or an Angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed” the gospel of grace (I Cor. 15:1-4). Some use (Matt. 5:9) and this is good - BUT (Rom. 12:18) puts a limit on it. And (Rom. 13:1-2) lets you know that those in power are there by God who has control.
Christians need to guard this nation until the body of Christ is taken out of this world (I Thess. 14:13-18) we are those that the (Holy Spirit) in are holding back the (II Thess. 2:7) the “He” is the holy Spirit and just as in (Genesis 19:22) when the Angels told Lot and his family that they had to be out of Sodom before they could destroy those cities. WE the body of Christ will be taken out (Thess. 4:13-18) then will the period when the seven-year tribulation begin and end with the 1,000 reign of Christ. (Rev. 20) - the Jews will finally have their king and kingdom they have been promised.
