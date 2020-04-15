Jackie Gaston,
Yukon
After insulting and refusing to compromise with Native American leaders, Gov. Kevin Stitt has picked a new fight with the Oklahoma Legislature. They reminded him that they are in charge of the state budget by shorting $247,320 for his $15 million pet project, the Digital Transformation Revolving Fund. Legislators want a “roadmap” on how these funds will be spent with more transparency and detail.
Five million dollars has already been committed for a new web portal for Gov. Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell’s disastrous branding initiative, $1 million for “outside consultants” to reorganize state government and up to $21,535 per month for a senior project manager – hopefully not for more shady contracts with carpetbaggers from out of state and out of the country.
In retaliation, Gov. Stitt refused to sign Senate Bill 199, one of three bills passed by the Legislature to fund essential state services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill passed anyway in five days. So Gov. Stitt backed down from demands for agency budget cuts, but still refuses to call a Board of Equalization meeting to certify and fund the revenue failure he declared. Folks, Oklahoma has a spoiled frat boy for a governor who can’t make a deal. Imagine that. #WhyWeNeedExperiencedPublicLeaders
