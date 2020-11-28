LeAnne McWhirt, Muskogee
We as a community have an ethical duty to each other. Our health care teams are sick, they are tired and they feel betrayed by the very population they serve. We have heard the statements — “this is a hoax,” “will be over after the election,” “hospitals are making money.”
Our health care workers are there for you in your darkest of hours. They sacrifice time with their own families in order to be with yours. The time and effort they put into keeping our deathly ill alive is immeasurable, often working longer than their shifts. Once the most trusted profession in gallop polls — nursing and medicine — now feel betrayed by the very population they serve. Our health care workers went into the field of nursing and medicine because they care about people and wanted to make a difference in the life of others.
Science shows masks assist us in decreasing transmission. Our counties with mask mandates have a 70% lower transmission than those without a mandate. We know masking in public, social distancing and hand washing drastically decreases the rate of spread, so why is this important? We need staffed hospital beds for non-covid patients, we need time for a vaccine and we need to protect our vulnerable from death as they have a much higher risk of mortality. We love our community and we are asking you to help us help you. We went into this to make a difference in the life of others when we can’t make that difference we leave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.