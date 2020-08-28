Mrs. J.D. Dotson, Braggs
On Wednesday, I ran into a very nice young man. Actually, he ran into me. I walked out of Lowe's to stare at a very dented tailgate on my 3-year-old Nissan pickup. While tapping my foot and fumbling with the phone, this young man approached me to say how sorry he was that it was he who had done the damage.
He had gone into the store to page the owner of the pickup he had backed into.
I told him how happy I was that he was the one who ran into me, because he was so apologetic and honest where there are others who would have just driven off.
We both had the same insurance, so it was an easy fix.
We couldn't shake hands or give each other a hug, but we both walked away smiling.
We need more people like Delbert Murphy in this world. Your momma raised you right!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.