Virginia Blue Jeans Jenner
Wagoner
Vice President Kamala Harris gets the woolybooger, the crisis on the Southern border.
The immigrants are coming.
Can harris make a silk purse out of her sow's ear?
Here's how:
Make a job corps for immigrants.
Call it "Kamala's Corps."
House and feed the immigrants at military bases.
Put them in classes taught by soldiers, sailors and marines.
Our fighting men and women can teach them English and a skill.
That will give them something to do and look forward to.
Bosses say they can't get workers. Here they are.
Then, they can make some money on a job.
That way we can live up to the credo on the Statue of Liberty:
"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free . . . "
Our credo was written by our American poet Emma Lazarus in 1883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.