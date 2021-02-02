Cedric Johnson, Muskogee
Superintendent Mendenhall needs to remember it is not always what you say but how you say it.
It is no secret that students from low-income families, which is mostly Blacks, do not do well on achievement tests. Some say these tests have a built-in culture bias. This raises the question what do we do going forward?
When I came to Franklin Elementary, test scores were not good. When I left, they were at the top. I can't take all the credit for this. We had a strong, diverse faculty.
Mrs. Twine, who was a retired teacher, organized a tutorial group and tutored on school time. But just as important was the strong faculty.
The school system can not remedy this with out involvement from the parents and the community.
