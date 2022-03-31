James Winner
Muskogee
Citizens of Muskogee. It is in the best interest of the City of Muskogee to make sure there is and will always be a long-term care facility to address the needs of those injured veterans who faithfully served in the United States of America Armed Forces. The Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center has served 100 years and continues to serve hundreds, even thousands of American veteran soldiers in need of medical assistance and support; many in the final chapters of their lives. It is not enough to roll over and ignore the plight of our veterans due to the shortcomings of building a short-term outpatient facility in Broken Arrow. It was not that long ago, the long-term VA facility was closed in Talihina and stopped serving the Southeastern portion of Oklahoma.
There is no reason to believe there will not continue be the need to treat, honor and respect the health needs of "all" veterans, now and in the future. My twin brother David passed away during his residency at Talihina. I am thankful for the care he received. I am also a United States Navy veteran, currently eligible for treatment at a veteran center, but, in my case, as an uninjured veteran with health insurance, I, personally would rather allow any and all former American men or women soldiers, wounded, injured or permanently disabled during service to receive their needed treatment at a local facility before me.
One day myself and thousands of other veterans may need help from a local VA, and it will be a sad state of affairs to find bureaucracy canceled the treatment of soldiers, but not the war. Stand up and fight for freedom in America, keep this facility OPEN for another 100 years, standing as a landmark on the hill in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
