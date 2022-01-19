Jim Winner
Muskogee
Attention: Citizens of the City of Muskogee, our city council, mayor, and administration of City of Muskogee. Muskogee County and the state of Oklahoma are scheming a proposed 'Magical Mystery Tour' adventure park, to be located on 30 acres of former Creek Agency property, Fern Mountain. Has the city cleared the use of land donated by the Creek Nation to the city of Muskogee with the Oklahoma Historical Preservation Society? Please notify the Creek Tribe of Oklahoma, they may want their land back. There are a few Native American burial sites and a civil war burial site located on the east side of Fern Mountain, near where the original Creek Agency stood. Searching for ways to cash in on federal money believed up for grabs can be a step forward for Muskogee. The whole point is the City of Muskogee will be receiving the lion's share of actual proceeds from such a venture, NOT Muskogee County, NOT the State of Oklahoma.
It is too bad more consideration was not given to expanding Honor Heights Park, (donated by the Creek Tribe to the City of Muskogee) by adding and building an extension, maybe even an Adventure Park at that location closer to Muskogee, where it is more convenient. Let me say this in regard to building a Park on a Mountain.
Instead, of using Honor Heights Park, the insightful City of Muskogee endorsed and allowed the growing of "Okie stink weed" on land immediately north of Honor Heights hill, lowering the property value of all land and homes south of that location, due to the rancid smell from that facility, over a mile away. Instead, of developing a plan to develop a conservation area on the land west of the VA Medical Center, the City of Muskogee ignored the history and destroyed the trees, flora and fauna on the west slope to put up a parking lot. Think smarter — Build better.
