Raymond D. Sewell, Muskogee
Covid 19 is mean. It is serious. On July 28 it had taken the lives of 150,313 people in the United States. It would take the deaths of all the people living in all the following cities whose combined population in 2018 was 150,010 to equal the national death toll. Muskogee, Fort Gibson, Wagoner, Warner, Checotah, Haskell, Vian, Webbers Falls, Braggs, Hulbert, Okay, Tahlequah, Okmulgee, Henryetta, McAlester, Coweta and Bixby. That gets my attention. I am not running for office and I am not seeking fame or fortune. I have had my day in the sun. I am only concerned about our school children and their teachers and others. All I am or ever have been is because of the positive influence of teachers. Muskogee has a talented and educated faculty and I'm convinced that they can solve the problems of distance learning. Keep the kids home where they and their parents are not exposed. The Nation has already lost some children to Covid 19.
