Jason Hill, Muskogee
Dear Sen. Lankford, which is it?
As I reflect on the sedition we witnessed just days ago I am left with an important question: did you announce you were going to oppose Arizona’s electoral college votes because you honestly believed/had proof that the process in a state you don’t represent needed to be further examined and your “convictions” buckled under fear OR were you playing the worst kind of partisan politics, trying to overrule the laws and votes of citizens from a state you don’t represent for political gain…only to realize that you were an active participant in the violent terrorism we witnessed in the unpatriotic attempt at sedition?
There isn’t a third option. There is no justification you can provide: you either had legal proof or you didn’t. Regardless, your announcement that you would oppose Arizona’s electoral votes gave legitimacy to the larger lies from your GOP colleagues that there is massive, country wide corruption in our electoral system. If there were any validity to your claims, why have there been no investigations, accusations and lawsuits against states where GOP candidates prevailed?
Whatever answers you may have will not explain away either your cowardice in standing firm in your conviction or your feckless partisan hackery. What I do know is that you have decimated whatever integrity you had left, and your actions directly led to the loss of five lives and the confederate flag finding its way into our Capitol building for the first time in history.
