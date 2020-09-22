Jim Winner, Muskogee
We stand and survive as one nation, one race, a human race, consisting of many peoples of every color, of many national origins, endowed with certain inalienable rights as American citizens. We as individual Americans are afforded the protections and privileges provided for us in the American Constitution by the United States of America. The freedom of choice of each individual American citizen, in the pursuit of happiness, working as contributing members of a lawful society, shall have the right to believe, worship, pray and vote for change. These rights shall not be infringed upon by any acts of violence or undermined by lawlessness, rioting or criminal activities harmful to the lives or property of any other citizens.
The innocent have no need to run from the police, to fear apprehension, of being detained or questioned. The guilty have allowed themselves to be a part of a judicial system, by their own actions, and are subject to different rules of conduct. Their first instinct when confronted is self-preservation and they choose to run. Claiming innocence is not a free pass to act outside of the law.
We, the People, as law-abiding American citizens, DO NOT hide behind masks. We DO NOT commit crimes against our fellow citizens and we DO NOT damage the property of others. We, "the People" (of every color) are the lawful majority of this great nation, our United States of America. 'Respectfully', we DO NOT commit acts of hatred, violence, destruction or malice towards others. Respect is earned and is not determined by any distinction of color. Every life matters, so save lives and put an end to crime.
Any and all demonstrators, thugs, criminals, gangs or miscreants acting outside any U.S. state or federal law, found guilty of committing acts of violence, assault or criminal negligence, shall be considered in jeopardy of their freedom and subject to arrest, fines and imprisonment. Additionally; any persons, politicians, pro athletes or celebrities supporting or abetting crimes will also be prosecuted.
