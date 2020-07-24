Timothy Miller,
Muskogee
Why is Stitt shocked he contracted Coronavirus? Is he that arrogant that he thinks he can not wear a mask, be around tons of people in enclosed spaces and not get the virus? These are questions that we shouldn't be having to ask from our elected leaders. People that wonder why the coronavirus is getting worse across the nation, this is why. We have leaders that are more concerned about politics than the lives of their constituents.
If we would have followed the science from the start we could have avoided many lost lives and sick. Instead we have leaders like Stitt that ignore the health experts and then act shocked when they get the disease. I hope he will learn from this, but I doubt it. He is an ideologue that has already said he won’t really do anything new.
We have to stop putting people in power that only care about themselves and their own political gain and start electing leaders that truly care about the people. We must also elect people that have faith, yes, but that also believe in science and medical advice. Having faith and believing in science are not mutually exclusive. If that were the case we would still be living in the dark ages.
Please put your partisan politics aside and do what is right to protect others and protect yourself! As my pastor always says “we need to do what we can do and let God do what only he can do."
