Marlon J. Coleman
Muskogee
I seldom take time to respond to smut news, but let me set the record straight! A recent Letter to the Editor attempting to highlight an old division pales in comparison to what we are accomplishing together as a community:
In Muskogee U.S.A., streets are better than ever; more industries are considering relocating here than ever before; the newest school facilities and state-of-the-art football stadium are now being constructed; police will soon have transport equipment that keeps them safe in the defense of our security; support for fire, EMS and first responders is at an all-time high; a grant to start revitalizing downtown has been secured; a housing rehabilitation program that increases home value and instills neighborhood pride is in process; business renewal fees have been waived and costs to expand existing businesses have been reduced by 75%; the job-killing bypass was defeated and plans to expand U.S. 69 to seven lanes are moving forward; a partnership with county health staff offers vaccinations to all residents; derelict structures along U.S. 69 are being removed; protections are now in place to safeguard Muskogee citizens from the madness besieging larger cities; and I am leading through a pandemic in ways that prioritizes our people over the pandemic itself.
Do not be fooled by reincarnated attempts to divide us. Ivory Vann and Derrick Reed are friends, and no level of disagreement will stop us from being so. The dark era tactics from times past to divide us against ourselves are from a different page in the same playbook of divisive politics, but Muskogee, we are better than that. God called me to serve this community and bring us together despite those who want to divide us to build their own political base of power. I am asking us to be great, to care for each other, and to love Muskogee. We are stronger when we are one, and together we cannot be defeated. The only thing that matters is our growth and prosperity, because Muskogee is too big for small dreams. Let us live life above the noise. #BeGreatMuskogee"
