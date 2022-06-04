Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue
Muskogee
Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue would like to thank Derrick Reed and the wonderful staff at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. For two weeks, we were allowed to use a room at the MLK Center to perform spay and neuter surgeries for our community. During the two weeks, there were 92 dogs and cats spayed or neutered to help control the overpopulation of pets in our community.
Fur Babies is proud to be a partner in our community helping our neighbors care for their pets.
