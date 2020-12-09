Jennifer Wilson,
Chouteau
I have experienced two great awarenesses this holiday season!
It is incredible seeing Muskogee’s Bill Pool Park has no accessible route for people with disabilities! This park has zero pathway for anyone! I thought the days of inaccessibility were over! Yet, here we are, a great park in a great neighborhood that does not provide handicapped accessibility for wheelchair reliant people. No accessibility shortchanges everyone!
This awareness hits my home. Without access to the park, how can one watch their grandchildren play? How can they hear their laughter, see their joy? They are excluded from what they want to experience the most — their grandchildren’s lives and their grandchildren’s memories.
Happy Birthday ADA! Did anyone catch that 2020 celebrates the U.S. Department of Labor’s 30th anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA)? (www.ads.gov) Thank you for the victories! You have created access to the opportunities that are found in parks, museums and buildings that house the events we, the disabled, want and need to attend.
According to the ADA, there are more than 55 million Americans with disabilities – approximately, 18% of U.S. population. Someone you love may have a disability and you may become disabled.
City of Muskogee, step up, fix this! Jaime Stout, City Council member, I know you care! Please, take the steps, fix this and make this park accessible to everyone!
Keep fighting ADA! We are not out of the dark ages yet!
