Julianne Nilsson
Fort Gibson
People are saying,"Biden shouldn't run again; he's too old." Never mind his extensive achievements or his wealth of experience and unique ability to get both sides of the aisle together. The country continues to say, "No, he can't possibly win an election; he looks frail and he's too old!"
Let's face it, the U.S. Presidential election is a beauty contest. It doesn't really matter what you know or how dedicated you are or how much you love America. What really matters is are you handsome, do you have a winning smile and can you deliver a rousing speech.
A good example would be in 1952 with Democrat Adlai Stevenson against Republican Dwight Eisenhower. Stevenson was a brilliant scholar who had unique ideas about governing our huge diverse country. He spoke lofty words in his intellectual speeches and to top it off he looked like a typical nerd. Eisenhower, on the other hand was a handsome World War II five-star general and the entire country thought he heroically won the war single handedly. In reality he didn't know "beans" about politics or running a country, but because of his handsome demeanor he was elected by a landslide. Richard Nixon was his vice president and y'all know how that ended.
We still elect our presidents by their looks and not their brains and America continues to deserve what she gets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.