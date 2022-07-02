Madison Tomlinson
Muskogee
For over 20 years Charlie Randolph of Charlie’s Chicken East in Muskogee has been a staunch supporter of recognizing students of character in our schools. His support has helped with character programs such as the Muskogee School District’s annual Character Banquet and summer student Character Camps. Mr. Randolph has also been a valuable ally in helping spread the State Schools of Character initiative to Lawton, Oklahoma City, Pryor, Tulsa, and other school districts. Thank you, Charlie Randolph!
