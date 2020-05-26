Edward V. Harris,
Tahlequah
Many fundamental Christians claim many die from the COVID-19 virus because the Lord is punishing us for our sins. A Creator SHOULD punish bad and award good but why allow over 100,000 U.S. citizens, many good people that have done a lot of good in their lives, to die from the virus.
Trump claims the number listed as dead from the virus, especially in homes, is overinflated for political purposes; yet, some virus estimates may be low. A spike in at home deaths in NYC may indicate unreported COVID-19 deaths.
Medical experts criticized Donald Trump for use of the malaria drug (Hydroxychloroquine). They claimed the President using this drug “could spark wide misuse by Americas of the unproven treatment with potential fatal side effects.”
Trump has been warned repeatedly about the malaria drug. The Washington Post reported that “A study of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents found that those who received an antimalarial drug promoted by President Trump had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.”
It has been shown that Trump and his family have financial ties to the company producing this malaria drug. Maybe there is some relationship to their financial ties with the company and Trump advising its use.
If, as the Fundamentalists claim and the Creator sent Trump to do their needs, the Creator should protect Trump from the virus and he won’t need the protection he says he needs of a malaria drug.
