David Daily
Muskogee
I see in the paper the Muskogee School Board has mandated masks for Covid-19.
This may help but why don’t they mandate what really needs to be mandated. This would be vaccines. This is the only way this disease will be controlled or possibly eliminated. Anyone not on board with this is putting their children and others at risk. Don’t tell me about any beliefs against this. The Bible does not say to not get vaccinations. Over 92% of those hospitalized now are unvaccinated. Protect your kids and others.
