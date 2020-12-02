Jim Winner, Muskogee
To quote a former First Lady Nancy Reagan, "Why do you think they call it, 'dope?'"
What gives an unconcerned city councilor the audacity to imagine smoking 'dope,' at music events, concerts or restricted gatherings of Muskogee citizens is morally or medically acceptable, in any way excusable, or benefits the City of Muskogee financially?
This issue has nothing to do with City of Muskogee tourism, and claiming so is irresponsible, reprehensible and dangerous thinking. Any action that causes harm to the citizens of Muskogee, by allowing unwilling, or the unhealthy participation of unknowing victims with deadly consequences is criminal negligence. Muskogee City Council, what is wrong with you?
One of the many loopholes in the state-sanctioned Oklahoma Health Department drug cartel plans, prevents small cities or municipalities from profiting, at the local level from Oklahoma "Drug Money." The State of Oklahoma endorses the distribution of free 'pot' plants promoting the growing, consumption and sale of marijuana at home.
Any city council member promoting drugs in Muskogee is asking for trouble and should be removed from office. Does Councilor McGee endorse crime, criminal activity, drug pushers, gangs in her neighborhood? Can the City Council assure the safety of the non-drug users,(90-95% of the crowd) at proposed open drug-use events?
"Excuse me lady, Is there crack in that pipe?" Have you mixed other drugs with med-pot ? Will the City of Muskogee be selling drugs, marijuana, hash, mushrooms, cocaine, PCP or crack in the parking lot to enhance tourism? Jumping on the state-run bandwagon pushing med-pot for imagined, yet, still unrealized 'pipe dream' profits, is misleading and sadly misinforming the victims, "the citizens of Muskogee."
