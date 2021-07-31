Clara Meeks
Muskogee
So Markwayne Mullins doesn't like that his overlord, Donald Trump, has been banned from twitter — well boo, hoo, hoo. Maybe you're feeling some of the dismay that we, your constituents, felt the day you voted against certifying the Electoral Vote.
We all saw you acting as a hero, trying to put barricades around the very room where you had just brought the Capitol Riot to fruition. I'm sure you would not have been so brave if you had not already known the part you played in the attack.
You knew they would not hurt you, you were their puppet-master doing their bidding for them. I know you are brainwashed and want us to believe your Big Lie, and that continues to threaten our Democracy.
Sixty lawsuits and not one shred of evidence disproving that this was, and still is, a fair election which Joe Biden won by over 7 million votes.
You are no hero to me: You knew the rioters were coming — you made sure of that didn't you? You were acting heroic in the Chamber that day, but, as your good friend Ron Johnson said, "You would have really been afraid if they were BLM associates."
I hope you are shown for the lying coward you are. My new name for you will be Hero Insurrectionist. Sometimes those shoes fit very comfortably don't they?
