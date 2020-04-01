Laurel Havens,
Muskogee County EMS
To all employees of Muskogee County EMS, and to our brothers and sisters across this great nation, the eyes of the country are upon us. As we respond to requests for help during these uncertain times, please be certain that we are the first responders best positioned to deal with this pandemic.
Our medical teammates in the facilities we respond to, and transport to, will depend on us to act in a professional and forward leaning manner. As first responders we will be dealing with this along the front lines of our communities in houses, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and businesses. Everyone is expecting and looking at us for guidance and help. We will provide these things to the people we respond to and the facilities we interact with.
I have never been as proud of my profession as I am at this moment in time. As I watch the ambulances pull in and out of the bays every day, as everyone else hunkers down, hoping this pandemic passes by quickly, it's easy to see how!
Standing at a distance as police go in on a barricaded suspect, or watching as the fire department attacks a fire ready to respond if they need help is what we do. Now is the time we go in as others stay back a safe distance. This is our time. This is our lead. Never forget that what you do today will be remembered. This is our generation's Great Depression and world war. Not fought with bullets and blood, but rather an enemy we can’t see and a weapon that kills without aim. We are the first responders, and the first ones to charge the hill. We are trained and ready. Will we accept this as our time to respond? I have zero doubts. To the greatest group of first responders in a time that we are most needed, make your mark on this and future generations. Stare down adversity and beat it back with courage and professionalism. Wear your P.P.E. like a bullet proof vest. This is our time to lace up our boots and go in.
