Mark E. Morgan, MHA, FACHE
Director, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System
Every day, hundreds of appreciative citizens in our community join the thousands of their fellow volunteers across the country in thanking veterans for their service by volunteering at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS).
Our volunteers vary in age, gender, income, education, race or ethnic background, but all of our volunteers share one thing in common – they are driven with a patriotic verve to use their unique talents and skills toward improving Veterans’ lives at our medical facility. The very root of their selfless service is sincere appreciation.
The reasons our volunteers give so selflessly of their time are as varied and diverse as the veteran population we serve. Some enter our doors seeking experience for a resume, something to do after retirement, a way to keep up with fellow veterans, or simply wanting to say thank you to a defender of their freedom. They are young and old, of varying races and ethnicities, from different religions and backgrounds; but they have something in common. They have a heart to give back, acknowledge the sacrifice and service of the men and women who served in our military, and they recognize that living beyond oneself is the key to living well.
National Volunteer Week is April 18-24. It is a time to recognize and thank our volunteers for their incredible efforts and inspiring actions. It is also a time to call other in our community to serve those who served us.
We have as many opportunities to volunteer as there are people willing to give of their time. In fact, we invite people to tell us how they want to use their unique interests and skills as a volunteer for the betterment of veterans. I encourage all of your readers to not only thank a volunteer today, but to listen to their stories and think about joining the ranks of these remarkable Champions of Compassion among us.
