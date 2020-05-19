Steven Hoover,
Muskogee
The Friday article “Grading my own test” by Mr. Steve Fair was written, I assume, by Mr. Fair to convince the public that the “new” law concerning absentee voting and the notary requirement is good. He claims the new law will prevent voter fraud. He notes that a person in Adair County, 10 years ago, was convicted of voter fraud (two votes!) and quickly pointed out that he was a Democratic Activist. Because someone is a Democrat does not mean they are an Activist. According to official records (that I could find), there have been three cases of voter fraud in Oklahoma since statehood. Three. It would seem to me that improving the voter turnout would lead to a Fair and Unbiased election process and a more representative government in this state.
Mr. Fair claimed that he always received a higher score on papers when he graded his own work as compared to the grade when exchanged with his seat mate. Did Mr. Fair cheat? Because he may have cheated on grading his own paper, he may think everyone else will cheat, which may not be the case.
Mr. Fair claims that the League of Women Voters is a liberal organization. He claims “The League now publicly opposes voter ID laws, supports abortion, Universal Health care, and gun control.” I do not know where he found this information. I could not find any such stated positions on the League’s web site. However, the League supports Health Care Reform and a person’s right to reproductive health care.
