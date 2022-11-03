Mickey Harjo
Fort Gibson
I'm a Democrat, but some of my friends and acquaintances are Republican. And they are lovely and gracious people. They would never think of committing the outrageous acts that are happening in the name of Trump and Republicans. The people I know would never commit acts of destroying government buildings and breaking into people's homes. These acts and behaviors are being unfairly splashed on the other members of the GOP.
