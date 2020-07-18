Robert Locke,
Muskogee
I was recently hospitalized at Saint Francis on West Okmulgee. My stay there was very good and heartening. For a while now, it seems that the Muskogee hospital had a lot of bad press, but I’d put my positive experience up against any hospital anywhere.
The hospital was very clean and the grounds well cared for, but what stood out to me was patient care. Everyone, especially the nursing staff, was professional, helpful, and caring. The food was pretty good. My wife stayed a couple of nights, and they brought her a recliner and bed linens. If I needed anything, the nursing staff was quick to respond.
What I expected to be a rough experience was surprisingly pleasant. Thank you to the staff of a great hospital.
