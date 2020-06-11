Charles Lile and Violet Hicks,
Wagoner
From high atop 50 state capitols come the mournful combined chorus/soliloquy of Old Glory:
"What is happening down there? I hear shrieks of anger and cries of help from my American people, my fellow citizens; my stars and stripes hang in shame and embarrassment from those who cannot control their emotions. I was born in strife and war — in many foreign lands and on beaches of sand and rock, but raised in victory as the ideals and laws of liberty and freedom triumphed over tyrants and despots.
"I stand for, and fly proudly for those who served my nation, my country, and will again, when people decide to live in peace and harmony."
