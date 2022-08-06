Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue would like to thank Derrick Reed and the wonderful staff at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Once again they graciously let us use two classrooms for a spay/neuter clinic. In one day we were able to spay or neuter 96 dogs and cats. This was the work of many volunteers, three veterinarians and six veterinarian technicians. Each staff member of the MLK center is wonderful to work with. Fur Babies is proud to be a partner in our community helping our neighbors care for their pets.
You help us make a difference!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.